Panic Shack have released a video for their new song “Thelma and Louise”. The video was created by Ren Faulkner. The song is off their upcoming self-titled debut album which will be out on July 18 via Brace Yourself Records. Panic Shack will be touring the UK and Europe starting in October and released their EP Baby Shack in 2022. Check out the video below.