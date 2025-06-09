Anarchy in the O.K. has announced its lineup for this year. A Wilhelm Scream, Raygun Cowboys, Wait//Less, Alien Boys, Mean Bikini, Die Job, Rad Dog, and Sundiver will be playing the festival. Anarchy in the O.K. will take place on September 13 at Creekside Conference Center in Vernon, BC.
Previous StoryDrain to release new album, share "Nights Like These" video
Next StoryListen to the new album by Star Matriarch and read a track-by-track breakdown!
A Wilhelm Scream, Raygun Cowboys, Alien Boys, more to play Anarchy in the O.K.
Listen to Alien Boys' new live EP and read an interview with the band!
Alien Boys: "Punching Concrete"
A Wilhelm Scream recording sixth album
Talking 'This Ain't Gonna End Well...' with Milli of Mean Bikini
Mean Bikini break down each track on their debut album, 'This Ain’t Gonna End Well...'
Raygun Cowboys announce 25th anniversary Canadian tour
Mean Bikini: "Dissociate"
Hot Water Music, Spanish Love Songs, Comeback Kid and Joyce Manor to headline 'Common Thread' Tour
Subhumans, Fucked Up, Guilhem, NOBRO, The OBGMs, more added to Pouzza Fest 2025