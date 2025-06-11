Laura Stevenson has released a video for “I Couldn’t Sleep”. The video was edited by Laura Stevenson. The song is off her upcoming album Late Great which will be out on June 27 via Really Records. Laura Stevenson released her EP with Jeff Rosenstock, Younger Still, in 2022 and released her most recent studio album Laura Stevenson in 2021. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryIn Memoriam: Brian Wilson has passed away
Laura Stevenson: "I Couldn't Sleep"
Dillinger Four, Jeff Rosenstock, The Get Up Kids, more to play FEST 2025
TV On The Radio, PUP, Jeff Rosenstock, Upchuck, more to play Levitation 2025
Laura Stevenson to release new album, shares "Honey" video
Mike Huguenor to release new solo album, shares "Oils of Orange" video
Antarctigo Vespucci to play first show in a while
Fest 23 announces lineup - Propagandhi, D4, Rosenstock, LJG, 7 Seconds
Mike Huguenor (Hard Girls, Jeff Rosenstock, Classics of Love) releases new single
PUP to play 6 shows in Toronto during one week in July
Jeff Rosenstock band to play all of 'We Cool' live in Brooklyn