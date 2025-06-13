Kim Gordon has released a video for her reworked version of “Bye Bye” called “BYE BYE 25!”. The original song appeared on her 2024 solo album The Collective. All proceeds from the remake will be donated to NOISE FOR NOW, a reproductive rights nonprofit. Speaking about “BYE BYE 25!” Kim Gordon said,



”When I was thinking of lyric ideas, it occurred to me to use words taken from a site that had all the words that Trump has essentially banned, meaning any grant or piece of a project or proposal for research that includes any of those words would be immediately disregarded or “cancelled.” I guess Trump does believe in cancel culture, because he is literally trying to cancel culture."

The video was directed by Vice Cooler and Kim Gordon. Check out the video below.