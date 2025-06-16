Ribbon Skirt: “Look What You Did”

Ribbon Skirt
by Videos

Ribbon Skirt have released a lyric video for their song “Look What You Did”. The video was created by Rory Stobart. The song is off their album Bite Down which was released earlier this year via Mint Records. Ribbon Skirt will be touring Alberta and BC starting later this month. Check out the video below.

DateCityVenue
June 20Calgary, ABSled Island
June 21Calgary, ABSled Island
June 24Edmonton, ABThe Buckingham
June 27Vancouver, BCGreen Auto
June 28Victoria, BCCinderbloc