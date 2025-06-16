Ribbon Skirt have released a lyric video for their song “Look What You Did”. The video was created by Rory Stobart. The song is off their album Bite Down which was released earlier this year via Mint Records. Ribbon Skirt will be touring Alberta and BC starting later this month. Check out the video below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|June 20
|Calgary, AB
|Sled Island
|June 21
|Calgary, AB
|Sled Island
|June 24
|Edmonton, AB
|The Buckingham
|June 27
|Vancouver, BC
|Green Auto
|June 28
|Victoria, BC
|Cinderbloc