On June 15 HORSE The Band played at Lee’s Palace in Toronto, Ontario. Melted Bodies, Palefade, and Phantom Lung opened the show. HORSE The Band are currently touring North America released their EP Your Fault in 2020. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture all the action. Check out his photos below!
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.