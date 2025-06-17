Chicago-based noise rock duo Latter has announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called What Lives Inside of Me and will be out everywhere on July 25. The band has also released a video for their new song “Hope You Love Her” which features choreography by lead vocalist Meredith Haines who dances in the video along with Sam Crouch. The song features violin by Katie Klocke. Latter released their album My Body Is My Sickness in 2024 and we spoke with Meredith about it last year. Check out the video and tracklist below.