Simple Plan have released the first official trailer for their upcoming documentary Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd. The documentary was produced by Sphere Media and directed by Didier Charrette. The film will feature archival footage as well as footage from their 2024 world tour. Interviews with Avril Lavigne, Mark Hoppus of Blink-182, Fat Mike of NOFX, members of The Offspring, Sum 41, Papa Roach, Good Charlotte, and more will be included. It will be out on July 8 on Prime Video. Simple Plan released their album Harder Than It Looks in 2022. Check out the trailer below.