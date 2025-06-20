New York City based pop-punk band Horrible Timing just released a brand new single titled "Interborough Blues". The single is the first new material since their band's 2023 EP titled Late To The Party. The band will be playing two shows this summer with some local friends starting tonight on Staten Island, NY and next month in Brooklyn, NY. See below for a quote from vocalist Melissa Licciardello on the track and to stream "Interborough Blues."

The artwork is by Matt Huff (@matthufftattoo)