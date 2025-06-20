New York City based pop-punk band Horrible Timing just released a brand new single titled "Interborough Blues". The single is the first new material since their band's 2023 EP titled Late To The Party. The band will be playing two shows this summer with some local friends starting tonight on Staten Island, NY and next month in Brooklyn, NY. See below for a quote from vocalist Melissa Licciardello on the track and to stream "Interborough Blues."
The artwork is by Matt Huff (@matthufftattoo)
The song is about the internal struggle of being a lifelong Brooklynite and moving to Queens out of love.
Show Dates
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Details
|June 20, 2025
|Mother Pug's Saloon
|Staten Island, NY
|w/ Goddam Wrecks, Playing Dead, and Sundiver
|July 13, 2025
|The Gutter
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/ Scarboro, Plastiq Passion, and Not Gorgeous