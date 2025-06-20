Crossed Keys: “Lucky Stars”

Philadelphia punks Crossed Keys just released a new single titled "Lucky Stars". The single is streaming across all digital platforms as of today. See below to check out the single and their upcoming show dates.

Show dates

DateLocationVenueDetails
July 12, 2025Asbury Park, NJWild Air Beerworkw/ Dream Complete, Not Gorgeous and Jonathan Francis
August 2, 2025Doylestown, PANomad Supply Co.w/ The Great American Typewriter, Not Gorgeous, Yacht Crashers and The Man and The Machine