Philadelphia punks Crossed Keys just released a new single titled "Lucky Stars". The single is streaming across all digital platforms as of today. See below to check out the single and their upcoming show dates.
Show dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|July 12, 2025
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Wild Air Beerwork
|w/ Dream Complete, Not Gorgeous and Jonathan Francis
|August 2, 2025
|Doylestown, PA
|Nomad Supply Co.
|w/ The Great American Typewriter, Not Gorgeous, Yacht Crashers and The Man and The Machine