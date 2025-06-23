Brooklyn based punks Tired Radio just released a new single titled "Your Great Escape" over at Chorus.FM. The single will be off the band's upcoming new LP that is set to be released late Summer though Red Scare. The band is playing tonight in Brooklyn, NY at the Woodshop with Get Dead, Scarboro and The Challenged.
