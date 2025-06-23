The Dirty Nil looking for bassist

The Dirty Nil are looking for a new bassist. The band announced this in an Instagram post that reads,



” DO YOU PLAY BASS, SING & SCREAM? DO YOU LIVE IN SOUTHERN ONTARIO? DO YOU WANT TO PLAY A ZILLION SHOWS? IS THE PIRATE’S LIFE FOR YOU? 🏴‍☠️email for more info: dirtynilaudition@gmail.com”

Their most recent bassist Sam Tomlinson, who joined the band in 2021, left the band earlier this year. Kian has been playing with them on their spring/summer tour dates.

The Dirty Nil will be releasing their new album The Lash on July 25 via Dine Alone Records and released their album Free Rein To Passions in 2023. The band will be touring Canada in September and will be touring Europe with Spanish Love Songs in October. Check out the post in full below.