My Chemical Romance have announced tour dates for South America. The shows will take place in 2026 and will begin on January 22 in Bogota, Columbia. The trek will wrap up on February 5 in São Paulo, Brazil. The Hives will be joining them on all dates. My Chemical Romance will begin the North American leg of their 'Long Live the Black Parade' tour in July. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 22
|Vive Claro
|Bogota, CO
|Jun 25
|Estadio Nacional
|Lima, PE
|Jun 29
|Estadio Bicentenario
|Santiago, CL
|Feb 01
|Estadio Huracan
|Buenos Aires, AR
|Feb 05
|Allianz Parque
|Sao Paulo, BR