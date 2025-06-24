Hot Mulligan / Drug Church / Arm's Length / Anxious (US and Ontario)

Hot Mulligan
Hot Mulligan have announced North American tour dates for this fall and winter. The tour will kick off on October 29 in Columbus, Ohio and will wrap up on December 6 in Detroit, Michigan. Drug Church, Arm's Length, and Anxious will be playing support. Hot Mulligan will be releasing their new album The Sound A Body Makes When It’s Still on August 22 via Wax Bodega. The band released their album Why Would I Watch in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
10/29Columbus, OHKEMBA Live!
10/30Toronto, ONHISTORY
11/01Buffalo, NYBuffalo Riverworks
11/02Washington, D.C.9:30 Club
11/05Boston, MARoadrunner
11/07Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Paramount
11/08Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore
11/09Raleigh, NCThe Ritz
11/11Atlanta, GATabernacle
11/13Oklahoma City, OKThe Criterion
11/14Dallas, TXThe Bomb Factory
11/15Austin, TXStubb’s BBQ
11/16Houston, TXHouse of Blues
11/18 Phoenix, AZThe Van Buren
11/19Los Angeles, CAThe Hollywood Palladium
11/20Oakland, CAThe Fox Theater
11/22Portland, ORMcMenamins Crystal Ballroom
11/23Seattle, WAShowbox SoDo
11/24Spokane, WAKnitting Factory
11/26Salt Lake City, UTThe Complex
11/28Denver, COMission Ballroom
11/30St. Louis, MOThe Pageant
12/01Des Moines, IAVal Air Ballroom
12/02St. Paul, MNPalace Theatre
12/04Chicago, ILThe Salt Shed
12/06Detroit, MIThe Fillmore