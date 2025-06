Tours 12 hours ago by Em Moore

Hot Mulligan have announced North American tour dates for this fall and winter. The tour will kick off on October 29 in Columbus, Ohio and will wrap up on December 6 in Detroit, Michigan. Drug Church, Arm's Length, and Anxious will be playing support. Hot Mulligan will be releasing their new album The Sound A Body Makes When It’s Still on August 22 via Wax Bodega. The band released their album Why Would I Watch in 2023. Check out the dates below.