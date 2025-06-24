Hot Mulligan have announced North American tour dates for this fall and winter. The tour will kick off on October 29 in Columbus, Ohio and will wrap up on December 6 in Detroit, Michigan. Drug Church, Arm's Length, and Anxious will be playing support. Hot Mulligan will be releasing their new album The Sound A Body Makes When It’s Still on August 22 via Wax Bodega. The band released their album Why Would I Watch in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|10/29
|Columbus, OH
|KEMBA Live!
|10/30
|Toronto, ON
|HISTORY
|11/01
|Buffalo, NY
|Buffalo Riverworks
|11/02
|Washington, D.C.
|9:30 Club
|11/05
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner
|11/07
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount
|11/08
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore
|11/09
|Raleigh, NC
|The Ritz
|11/11
|Atlanta, GA
|Tabernacle
|11/13
|Oklahoma City, OK
|The Criterion
|11/14
|Dallas, TX
|The Bomb Factory
|11/15
|Austin, TX
|Stubb’s BBQ
|11/16
|Houston, TX
|House of Blues
|11/18
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|11/19
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Hollywood Palladium
|11/20
|Oakland, CA
|The Fox Theater
|11/22
|Portland, OR
|McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
|11/23
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SoDo
|11/24
|Spokane, WA
|Knitting Factory
|11/26
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Complex
|11/28
|Denver, CO
|Mission Ballroom
|11/30
|St. Louis, MO
|The Pageant
|12/01
|Des Moines, IA
|Val Air Ballroom
|12/02
|St. Paul, MN
|Palace Theatre
|12/04
|Chicago, IL
|The Salt Shed
|12/06
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore