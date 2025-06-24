Hot Mulligan have announced North American tour dates for this fall and winter. The tour will kick off on October 29 in Columbus, Ohio and will wrap up on December 6 in Detroit, Michigan. Drug Church, Arm's Length, and Anxious will be playing support. Hot Mulligan will be releasing their new album The Sound A Body Makes When It’s Still on August 22 via Wax Bodega. The band released their album Why Would I Watch in 2023. Check out the dates below.