Problem Patterns announce new EP, share “I'm Fine and I'm Doing Great” video

Problem Patterns have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Boring Songs For Boring People and will be out on September 12 via Alcopop! Records. The EP will feature 6 songs including their single “Sad Old Woman” which features Matt Korvette of Pissed Jeans and was released earlier this year in April. The band has also released a video for new song called “I’m Fine and I’m Doing Great” which was directed by the band’s Alanah Smith. Problem Patterns released their album Blouse Club in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.