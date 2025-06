Videos 8 hours ago by Em Moore

Hunx and His Punx have released a video for their new song “No Way Out”. The video was directed by Jennifer Juniper Stratford. The song is off their upcoming album Walk Out On This World which will be out on August 22 via Get Better Records. Hunx and His Punx will be touring the US and Ontario starting in late August. Their most recent album was 2013’s Street Punk. Check out the video below.