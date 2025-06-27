Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have released a video for their new song “UNSCARRED”. The video was directed by Claire Giuffre. The song is available digitally now and is the second single the band has released so far this year, the first was “BALCONY” which was released in April. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers released their album I Love You in 2023 and released a deluxe version of that album called I Love You Too in 2024. Check out the video below.