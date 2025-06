Videos 8 hours ago by Em Moore

Montreal-based experimental rockers Atsuko Chiba have released a video for their new song “Pope’s Cocaine”. The video was directed by Anthony Piazza and comes with a flashing light warning for those who are photosensitive. The song is available now via Mothland and is part of a maxi-single along with “Climax Therapy” which will be out on August 15. Atsuko Chiba released their record Water, It Feels Like Its Growing in 2023. Check out the video and song below.