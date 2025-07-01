Foo Fighters cover Minor Threat

Foo Fighters have released a Minor Threat cover. The instrumental parts were recorded in 1995 but Dave Grohl's vocals were tracked earlier this year. The track follows about a year of disarray for the band. Band leader Grohl publicly declared that he had a child out of wedlock, after which, the band fired drummer Josh Freese, who stated he was surprised and confused at the band's actions. Right now, their first live gigs following the turbulence pick up in early October in Asia. You can hear the track below.