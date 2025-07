11 hours ago by Em Moore

Dark Thoughts have released a new promo tape. It features four tracks - “Slept til 2”, “So Alone”, “Bubble’s Gonna Burst”, and a cover of Ramones’ “What’s Your Game”. The three original tracks will be on their upcoming album Highway To The End and the cover was originally released on Drunk Dial Records’ comp album Stay Home. Dark Thoughts released their album Must Be Nice in 2019. Check out the promo in full below.