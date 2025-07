Videos 10 hours ago by Em Moore

The Menstrual Cramps have released a video for their new song “Kiss on the Pitch”. The video was directed, filmed, and edited by Cheri Clouds and features players from the Easton Cowgirls Football Club. The song is available digitally now via Alcopop! Records. The Menstrual Cramps released their ACAB EP in 2024 and released their album Free Bleedin’ in 2018. Check out the video below.