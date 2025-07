Videos 17 hours ago by Em Moore

Brantford, Ontario-based emo punks Sun Junkies have released a video for their new song “Looking Out Of Buildings”. The song was recorded at the Sugar Shack in London, Ontario with producer/engineer Kyle Ashbourne and was mastered by Kristian Montano. The song is available digitally now. Sun Junkies will be playing R4A Fest in Toronto next week and released their album Parachuting in 2023. Check out the video below.