Judas Priest cover Black Sabbath's “War Pigs”

Judas Priest have released a cover of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs”. The song originally appeared on Black Sabbath’s 1970 album Paranoid. The cover comes before Black Sabbath’s final show, which will take place in Birmingham, UK, on July 5. Judas Priest will not be playing the show. Rob Halford has served as the lead vocalist for Black Sabbath on several occasions - twice in 1992 and once in 2004. The released a statement along with the cover which reads,



”WE ARE HONORED TO SHOW OUR LOVE FOR OZZY AND BLACK SABBATH WITH OUR HOMAGE OF 'WAR PIGS' - A SONG WE PLAY AT EVERY SHOW AROUND THE WORLD THAT FANS SING ALONG TO - REINFORCING THEIR LOVE AS WELL FOR THE LEGENDARY PRINCE OF DARKNESS….!!

Check out the cover below.