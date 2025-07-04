Looks like a brand new Canadian festival is born. Working with the folks at Blacktop Records, tell me what made you both decide to breathe life into creating Buddies Fest?

Jon Snodgrass: I got to play at PADDY's UNDERGROUND last year. I had so much fun. I missed the baseball game in Toronto the next day. Whoops it was the whole reason why I booked to be in Ontario that weekend, it was opening day baseball weekend.

Being a seasoned festival folks, did you take inspiration from larger festivals like The Fest and Pouzza into the total vision for Buddies?

Snodgrass: To be honest, I am not in any way a seasoned festival player. Probably why I wanted to help put this together so I could get to do something fun too [laughs], with my buddies! That’s all I ever wanna do is play music with my buddies.

How far ago were you working on booking this festival?

Ben Andress: The first e-mail was sent December 1st, 2024 from Jon about a TilsonBUDS Weekend. It snowballed very quickly and we started working on it every day since.

Forgive my ignorance about how large the scene is in Canada. The festival is happening in the small town of Tillsonburg, Ontario. How did this location play a major role in the development of the festival?

Snodgrass: It's just a rad little town, between Detroit, Toronto and Buffalo, very close to London. I just thought it would be an easy place for everyone to get to. When we were driving in for the first time, I saw a swimming pool. I knew it was the kind of Canadian town I would like.

Out of all of the great bands you have on this inaugural bill, is there a band that you are most excited about booking for this?

Snodgrass: My favorite band is ALL. That band is pretty much the soundtrack to my life, I'm pretty stoked about them playing. We get them for two days and they're also some of my favorite humans that exists.

Andress: Top to bottom, I'm excited about everyone billed on this festival. I got into The Hold Steady a few years back and was introduced to Dillinger Four because of Craig Finn's lyrics. I'm pretty jazzed about having Dillinger Four on this line-up. I don't want to speak for Patrick but I have a feeling he's pretty stoked on The Flatliners.

Jon! You are such a notable punk in this scene. Do you have anything fun going on musically these days?

Snodgrass: ME? (Laughs) "Notable"? Thanks. I'm in Delaware, at the moment. There's a brewery here, called "Dogfish Head". It's their 30th birthday today. They invited me out to play. and I wrote three jingles for them. We put them on side two of this new 7-inch, which I made.

SIDE A is a song about inviting someone to see a gig, GHOST (the band), specifically. It's my family's new favorite band. I'm booking shows this year, around seeing the band GHOST and Baseball, like I do. It’s silly.

We are well into 2025, What new records have you been spinning these days?

Snodgrass: GUIDED BY VOICES, like ya do, twice a year. (Laughs)

Ben Andress: I usually end up spinning artists and bands that I release records for. Really excited about Kicksie's new full length Big Sucker. It's criminal listing to a record front to back filled with 100 percent pure heaters.

Anything else you would like to plug?

Snodgrass: I start gigs with SCOTT REYNOLDS from ALL next week and more gigs with GREG NORTON too! We play HÜSKER DÜ songs and invite local singers to join us. It's super fun. (See below for listing of tour dates)

Andress: Bring some merch money to +BÜDDIES FEST! Loads of bands playing have just released new albums this year that need to be in your collection. I know I'm forgetting some but Chad Price Peace Coalition, Kicksie, Walt Hamburger & Onelinedrawing all dropped new albums this year. Make sure you take a look at the merch booths and see what goodies are around. You will more than likely leave the festival with your new favorite shirt.

Jon Snodgrass Tour dates