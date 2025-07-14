Bob Vylan removed from Gogol Bordello's European tour

Bob Vylan will no longer be supporting Gogol Bordello on their upcoming European tour. Bob Vylan released a statement on Instagram stating,



”Due to logistical complications, we have decided not to join our friends Gogol Bordello on their upcoming European tour. However, we will be heading to Europe in the coming months for both festivals and headline shows.”

Gogol Bordello also posted on Instagram saying,



”Following Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury performance, their shows with Gogol Bordello were cancelled by the promoter and venues in Germany. The decision to remove them from the bill was not our decision and beyond our control. In the aftermath, we needed to evaluate the situation, and we decided to remove BV from the tour until we could fully comprehend the situation. After Bob Vylan posted a more in-depth explanation, a conversation was re-opened to explore their ability to be on other tour dates. Unfortunately, it is logistically impossible for BV to participate in the tour give the circumstances. We worked diligently together with our friends Bob Vylan to find a solution but in the end it didn’t work out. Gogol Bordello is comprised of members from various nationalities and celebrates international understanding consequentially, we value freedom of speech from all perspectives.”

Following Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury performance (during which they led a “death to the IDF” chant) the US State Department revoked their visas and they were dropped by Manchester’s Radar Festival and France’s Kave Fest. Bob Vylan released their album Humble As The Sun in 2024. You can see both statements below.