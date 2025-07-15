Tom Morello releases “Pretend You Remember Me” video

Tom Morello has released a video for his new song “Pretend You Remember Me”. The video was filmed at Picaresca Barra De Cafe in Boyle Heights, California and was directed by Tom Morello. The footage of Leonard Peltier was shot by hate5six, Man Bites Dog Films, and Earthstream Media. The song is available digitally now and is off his upcoming solo album, which is expected out next year. Tom Morello released The Atlas Underground Fire and The Atlas Underground Flood in 2021. Check out the video below.