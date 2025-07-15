Upchuck to release new album, share two new videos

Upchuck have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called I’m Nice Now and will be out on October 3 via Domino. The album features 12 tracks, including “Plastic” which they released in June. The band has also released videos for two new songs “Un Momento” and “Forgotten Token”. Both videos were directed and produced by Ian Cone. Upchuck will be touring the US, UK, and Europe this fall and released their album Bite The Hand That Feeds in 2023. Check out the videos and tracklist below.