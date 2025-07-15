Drain have released a video for their new song “Stealing Happiness From Tomorrow”. The video was shot by @derekfilms and features additional footage by @mattfevrier. The song is off their upcoming album …IS YOUR FRIEND which will be out on November 7 via Epitaph Records. Drain released their album Living Proof in 2023. Check out the video below.
