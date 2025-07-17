Descendents just appeared on the Vinyl Guide podcast. During the interview, Milo and Bill Stevenson dropped some interesting tidbits. The band has over 25 songs recorded with many more sketches in the works. Stevenson stated that he hopes to release a new Descendents album in 2026. Further, the band has not only regained the rights to Milo Goes to College, but also the entirety of the Descendents/All SST catalog. The band plans to re-release those records fairly expeditiously. You can hear the interview here.