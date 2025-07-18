Bill Chamberlain of the Pist and Dissidents has passed away

Bill Chamberlain of the Pist and Dissidents has passed away
by In Memoriam

Quite sadly, Bill Chamberlain of The Pist, The Dissidents, Mankind, and many other bands. His family stated that he passed away after a brief illness. For a number of years, Bill also ran Wild Mutation Records in Philadelphia. He was a really nice guy. We send our condolences to Bill's family, friends, and fans.