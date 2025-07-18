Quite sadly, Bill Chamberlain of The Pist, The Dissidents, Mankind, and many other bands. His family stated that he passed away after a brief illness. For a number of years, Bill also ran Wild Mutation Records in Philadelphia. He was a really nice guy. We send our condolences to Bill's family, friends, and fans.
