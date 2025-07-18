Edmonton-based Purple City Music Festival has added more bands/artists to its lineup for this year. Bonnie Trash, BONDBREAKR, DVTR, Magic Shoppe, Jehovas Princess, Hallows, Clone, Whitey Houston, False Body, Real Sickies, Colleen Brown and Amy Van Keeken, The Bobby Tenderloin Experience, Field and Stream, Kue Varo and the Only Hopes, Blue Collar Distro, Dial Up, Brock Geiger, Devours, Throat Piss, and Uncanny Valley will be playing the festival.

They join the previously announced lineup which includes L.A. Witch, D.O.A., Marie Davidson, Acid Tongue, Freya, Taleen Kali, Wait//Less, Shiv and the Carvers, and Slash Need.

Purple City Music Festival will take place September 5-7 across multiple venues in downtown Edmonton, Alberta including Starlite Room, Temple Stage, McDougall United Church, Y After Hours, the Downtown Edmonton Community League, and the Freemasons Hall.