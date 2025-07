Coming out of a 2 year hiatus, Covert Stations is back with their seventh single in the 'Borrowed Singles' series. This time they are adding a cover of "Dreams" originally by Fleetwood Mac but with their own spin to it. The series also includes covers of The Psychedelic Furs, The Cult, Modern English, REM, Roxette and INXS. Today, we are pleased to being you a Punknews Exclusive Premiere for their latest cover, see below to check it out.