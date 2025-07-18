Paris Campbell Graces posts statements regarding Laura Jane Grace, tour appears to be canceled

Last night, Paris Campbell Grace, who performs with and is married to Laura Jane Grace, posted a number of statements regarding issues with Laura Jane Grace. Via threads, Paris posted a lengthy statement regarding Laura Jane Grace wherein Paris accuses Laura Jane grace of oppressive behavior, among other issues. That statement is posted below.

Laura Jane Grace has not made an official statement, but LJG did respond to statements from Paris on Paris' own thread, mainly regarding home ownership, health insurance, and other issues. those statements are still available now. The entire exchange appears to stem from LJG stating on social media that LJG feels unsafe.

Last night, LJG and her band, which includes Paris, were scheduled to open for Murder by Death. They did not perform, though Mikey Erg. LJG's drummer, did do a solo set. Around that time, LJG live streamed herself playing some songs acoustically from a house. In a text shared by Paris, LJG appears to cancel all of the band's upcoming tour dates, including the current Murder by death trek.

You can see Paris' statement below. If anything further develops, we will keep you updated.