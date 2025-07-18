Glasgow-based artist Iona Zajac has released a video for her new song “Anton”. The video was directed and edited by Joshua Cobb. The song is available digitally now and is the third track she’s released so far this year, following “Summer” and “Bang”. Iona Zajac will be touring North America as part of The Pogues in September and released her EP Find Her in the Grass in 2022. Check out the video below.