Glasgow-based artist Iona Zajac has released a video for her new song “Anton”. The video was directed and edited by Joshua Cobb. The song is available digitally now and is the third track she’s released so far this year, following “Summer” and “Bang”. Iona Zajac will be touring North America as part of The Pogues in September and released her EP Find Her in the Grass in 2022. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryParis Campbell Graces posts statements regarding Laura Jane Grace, tour appears to be canceled
Next StoryVideos: Alkaline Trio: "Oblivion"
Iona Zajac: "Anton"
Ted Leo, Cardinals, Jesse Malin, and Soft Play added to the Pogues' upcoming North American tour
Damned, Green Day, Blink, Bad Religion, Weezer, "Sex Pistols," Weird Al, Dkm, Pogues play Riot Fest
The Pogues announce North American 'Rum, Sodomy, and The Lash' 40th anniversary tour
The Pogues announce 'Rum Sodomy and The Lash' 40th anniversary tour (UK)
Shane MacGowan, lead singer of the Pogues, has passed away
Pogues' Shane MacGowan in hospital with viral encephalitis, hopes to be out by Xmas
Ramones, Joe Strummer, OFF!, Gen X, Adicts, Madness, Tom Tom Club more on RSD 2023 list
Bassist Darryl Hunt of The Pogues passes away
Shane MacGowan of Pogues to release art book