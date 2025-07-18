Alkaline Trio have released a video for their new song “Oblivion”. The song is their first release with Atom Willard on drums and was recorded and produced by Travis Barker of Blink-182. The song is available digitally now via Rise Records. A 7-inch of the song is also available with the original demo version on the track on the B-side. The description for the 7-inch says it is “part 1 of a 3 piece series.” Alkaline Trio will be touring the US with Blink-182 starting in August and released Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs in 2024. Check out the video below.