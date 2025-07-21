Episode #699.98 is now up! In this episode, Em plays some great tracks from June 2025 including songs by G String, Mvll Crimes, Problem Patterns, Sprints, Pinkshift, Latter, Upchuck, Peach Pact, Puffer, Fishbone, ShyGodwin, Vial, Wet For Days, Evan Greer, Madison Turner, Dusk Before Dawn, Blind Equation, Witch Fever, Skunk Motel, Atsuko Chiba, Ganser, The Beaches, Jobber, Taleen Kali, Panic Shack, Bitch Stick, Scene Queen, The Dirty Nil, Pool Kids, and so many more. Listen to the episode below!
