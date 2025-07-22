The Sound of Animals Fighting to release new album, share “Lady Of The Cosmos” video

The Sound Of Animals Fighting
by

The Sound of Animals Fighting have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Maiden and will be out on September 12 via Born Losers Records. The band has also released a video for “Lady Of The Cosmos” that was created by Daniel Rosendale. The Sound of Animals Fighting will be touring the US starting in September and released their EP Apeshit in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

The Maiden Tracklist

The Maiden

Evil Sprites

Bangladesh

Lady Of The Cosmos

Chrysanthemum

Kaleidoscope

The Horror

Pretty Like Cake

Kanda

The Fall Of Western Civilization