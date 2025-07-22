The Sound of Animals Fighting to release new album, share “Lady Of The Cosmos” video

by Em Moore
The Sound of Animals Fighting have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Maiden and will be out on September 12 via Born Losers Records. The band has also released a video for “Lady Of The Cosmos” that was created by Daniel Rosendale. The Sound of Animals Fighting will be touring the US starting in September and released their EP Apeshit in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
The Maiden Tracklist
The Maiden
Evil Sprites
Bangladesh
Lady Of The Cosmos
Chrysanthemum
Kaleidoscope
The Horror
Pretty Like Cake
Kanda
The Fall Of Western Civilization