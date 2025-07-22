Episode #699.99 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John and Em talk about Descendents getting Milo Goes To College back, the end of Jane’s Addiction, Fyre Fest selling on eBay, John’s history with the Jonas Brothers, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!
