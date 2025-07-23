Worriers announce final tour dates

Worriers have announced their final tour dates. Tiny Stills will be joining them on all dates aside from their October 11 show in Los Angeles and Ricky will be joining them on all dates. The trek kicks off on October 11 in Los Angeles and wraps up on October 18 in San Francisco. Lauren Denitzio announced their decision to wrap up the project earlier this year. Worriers released their albums Warms Blanket and Trust Your Gut in 2023. Check out the dates below.