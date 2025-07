2 hours ago by Em Moore

Nova Twins have released a video for their new song “N.O.V.A.” The song is off their upcoming album Parasites and Butterflies which will be out on August 29 via Marshall Records. Nova Twins will be playing Warped Tour in Long Beach, California, this weekend and will be touring Europe and the UK starting in September. The band’s most recent album was 2022’s Supernova. Check out the video below.