Comic Con will be including a panel on the art of Shawn Kerri, who contributed to many punk records and flyers. Kerri drew the famous Circle Jerks skanker, did flyer art for The Atoms, did art for DOA, and did many other works. The panel will include Keith Morris of Circle Jerks, Greg Hetson of Circle Jerks, Monty Messex of The Atoms and DFL and others. That's 7pm in room 4 at comic con.