Jawbreaker have announced fall tour dates for the US. The Get Up Kids (who will be playing Something to Write Home About), Bratmobile, Bully, and Texas is the Reason will be joining them on select dates. The trek begins on September 4 in Anaheim, California and wraps up on October 18 in Denver, Colorado. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Sep 04
|House of Blues
|Anaheim, CA
|w/The Get Up Kids
|Sep 05
|House of Blues
|Anaheim, CA
|w/The Get Up Kids
|Sep 14
|Four Chord Music Fest
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Sep 21
|Riot Fest
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 23
|Brooklyn Paramount
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Bratmobile
|Sep 24
|Brooklyn Paramount
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Bratmobile
|Oct 04
|The Observatory
|San Diego, CA
|w/Bully
|Oct 05
|The Observatory
|San Diego, CA
|w/Bully
|Oct 11
|Best Friends Forever
|Las Vegas, NV
|Oct 18
|The Fillmore
|Denver, CO
|w/Texas is the Reason