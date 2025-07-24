Jawbreaker announce US shows

Jawbreaker have announced fall tour dates for the US. The Get Up Kids (who will be playing Something to Write Home About), Bratmobile, Bully, and Texas is the Reason will be joining them on select dates. The trek begins on September 4 in Anaheim, California and wraps up on October 18 in Denver, Colorado. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Sep 04House of BluesAnaheim, CAw/The Get Up Kids
Sep 05House of BluesAnaheim, CAw/The Get Up Kids
Sep 14Four Chord Music FestPittsburgh, PA
Sep 21Riot FestChicago, IL
Sep 23Brooklyn ParamountBrooklyn, NYw/Bratmobile
Sep 24Brooklyn ParamountBrooklyn, NYw/Bratmobile
Oct 04The ObservatorySan Diego, CAw/Bully
Oct 05The ObservatorySan Diego, CAw/Bully
Oct 11Best Friends ForeverLas Vegas, NV
Oct 18The FillmoreDenver, COw/Texas is the Reason