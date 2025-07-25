Laura Jane Grace responds to Paris Campbell Grace statement

Last week, Laura Jane Grace canceled the remainder of her tour dates with Murder by Death. this was prompted by accusations regarding LJG's behavior, posted publicly by her wife Paris Campbell Grace, who also performs in two of LJG's bands. Last night, Laura Jane Grace posted a response to Paris' accusations.

In the "text" portion of the response, LJG offers a brief statement "I would like to acknowledge my fault here and take responsibility for my mistakes. Anyone who has been paying attention can see clear as day that this has been a toxic, codependent relationship from the start. It was reckless of me to get married so quickly and I made a lot of poor decisions where I absolutely should have known better. My poor decisions have impacted my kid, my band and my community. I hold myself accountable for it and sincerely apologize."

Then, in the "picture" portion of the statement, LJG screenshots text of what appears to be a third party discussing the Laura Jane / Paris situation. At this time, LJG has not confirmed who the third party is. However, Paris identifies the person as Tiff of Rodeo Boys in a subsequent post.

Following LJG's statement, Paris then posted a follow up response (as well as identifying the author of LJG's post).

You can see the statements below.