The UK's High Vis have scheduled a new set of dates for North America for this Fall. No Warning, Pissed Jeans, Radioactivity, Crush Your Soul, Secret World, and a lot more will be supporting this run of dates on select dates. Tickets to these dates are already on sale. High Vis released Guided Tour in 2024.
Previous StoryVideos: Neckscars: "Manor Mooch"
Next StoryVideos: The Dirty Nil release "This is Me Warning Ya" video
High Vis (North America)
Problem Patterns announce new EP, share "I'm Fine and I'm Doing Great" video
Radioactivity, Marked Men, Mean Jeans, Ergs, more to play Dirt Nap XXV
Problem Patterns: "Sad Old Woman" (ft. Matt Korvette)
High Vis cancel upcoming tour dates
High Vis / Militarie Gun (US and BC)
Pissed Jeans, Kowloon Walled City, Young Widows, more to play Caterwaul 2025
Cold World, Trapped Under Ice, Angel Du$t, more to play United Blood 2025
Basement, Cold World, Superheaven, more to play LDB Fest 2025
American Nightmare announces 25th anniversary show