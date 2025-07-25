Episode #699.991 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Chris, John, and Em talk about the passing of Ozzy Osbourne, the passing of Bill Chamberlain, Scowl and Sunami’s upcoming tour, Descendents working on new material, and Chris’ upcoming album, We Are, with his new band Not Gorgeous. Em regales everyone with tales of seeing PUP in Toronto and the crew also discusses gatekeeping, bands dropping off Punk In The Park and the festival’s recent statement, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!
