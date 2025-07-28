Toronto-based Neon Bloom have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Begin Here and will be out on August 15. The album features eight tracks including their previously released songs “Like a Lover”, “Lovers Dance”, and “One Last Time”. The band has also released a video for their new song “Take” which was directed by vocalist Jen Simpson and bassist Fred Yurichuk. Neon Bloom released their acoustic EP Tender Lights in 2024 and released their EP Still Life in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.