East coast punks Not Gorgeous released their second single off their debut released over at No Echo. The single is called "Seven Minute Voicemail" and you can listen to it by clicking here.

The new LP will be out this Friday, August 1st, 2025 on limited color vinyl through Bitter Melody Records, Tor Johnson Records and Blind Rage Records. The band will be celebrating the release of the album this weekend with a record release party over at Mother Pugs Saloon in Staten island, NY and in Nomad Skate in Doylestown, PA.