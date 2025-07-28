My Chemical Romance perform previously unreleased song in Los Angeles

My Chemical Romance are currently on the North American leg of their ’Long Live the Black Parade' tour. At their July 26 show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, they played a previously unreleased song. The song is called “War Beneath The Rain” and was part of their scrapped album The Paper Kingdom, which the band were working on in 2012. My Chemical Romance will be brining their ‘Long Live The Black Parade Tour’ to South America and South East Asia in 2026. Check out the live video below.