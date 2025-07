Videos 10 hours ago by Em Moore

The Bloody Hell have released a video for their new song “Are You Happy?” The video features footage by Josh Edmonds, Brad Stevens, Open Path Films, Michael Ainslie, HM Chap, Matt Relf, and Hfx Visuals. It was edited by Ian Kean. The song is off their upcoming album Blood Code which will be out in the fall. The Bloody Hell released their album Nobody Cares in 2022. Check out the video below.