The OBGMs have announced US tour dates for this fall. The band will begin their tour on November 16 in Atlanta, Georgia and will wrap up this run on November 22 in Somerville, Massachusetts. The OBGMs released their album SORRY, IT’S OVER in 2024 and it was recently short-listed for the Polaris Music Prize. The band will also be playing FME in August in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. Check out the dates below.